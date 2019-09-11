Theft case solved, stolen property worth Rs 3.5 lakh recovered

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: Police Post Hatli on Tuesday solved a theft case within 4 days of incident, which took place in ward no 13 of Kathua falling under the jurisdiction of Police Post Hatli. A complaint regarding theft in the house was lodged by Mahinder Lal, son of Dharam Chand, resident of ward no 13, Kathua on September 6, 2019. Taking cognizance of the complaint, Police instantly registered a case vide FIR no 288/2019 under Section 380 RPC and swung into action.

During the course of investigation and based on gathered information, the Police team led by Sub-Inspector Vishal, Incharge Police Post Hatli under the supervision of Nikhil Rasgotra Dy SP Headquarters arrested a thief namely Lalit Kumar alias Mannu, son of Hans Raj, resident of ward no 13 Kathua and on his disclosure, recovered stolen items/ornaments worth Rs 3.5 lakh, which included one gold chain, three gold rings, one gold Mangalsutra, two gold bangles, two silver Payal sets, one silver bangle and two silver rings. Further investigations are going on in the case.