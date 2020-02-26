Theft case solved, 2 arrested

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Police here solved a burglary case by arresting two accused persons involved in the commission of crime and recovering stolen property from their possession.

Few days before, Police Station Batamaloo received a complaint regarding the burglary in two private offices at Batamaloo Srinagar.

Accordingly, a case FIR number 18/2020 under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Batamaloo and investigation was initiated.

During the course of investigation, Officers taking aid of modern and scientific methods of investigation were able to identify two accused persons involved in the commission of crime.

They have been identified as Adil Bashir Dar and Tabish Javed Bhat, both residents of Bemina. Police have also recovered stolen property including CCTV cameras and LED TV from their possession. They have been arrested and shifted to Police Station Batamaloo where they remain in custody. Further investigation is in progress.