Theft case solved, 2 arrested

SRINAGAR: Police here solved
a burglary case by arresting two accused persons involved in the commission of
crime and recovering stolen property from their possession.
Few days before, Police Station Batamaloo received
a complaint regarding the burglary in two private offices at Batamaloo
Srinagar.
Accordingly, a case FIR number 18/2020 under relevant
sections of law was registered in Police Station Batamaloo and investigation
was initiated.
During the course of investigation, Officers taking aid of
modern and scientific methods of investigation were able to identify two
accused persons involved in the commission of crime.
They have been identified
as Adil Bashir Dar and Tabish Javed Bhat, both residents of Bemina. Police have
also recovered stolen property including CCTV cameras and LED TV from their
possession. They have been arrested and shifted to Police Station Batamaloo
where they remain in custody. Further investigation is in progress.
