Theft case reported

State Times News JAMMU: A theft case has been reported in Pacca Danga Police Station on Friday. As per details, Pishu Behal, resident of Chowk Chabutra lodged a compliant with police that Sumit Kumar, resident of Roop Nagar has stolen some goods from his shop. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
