Theatre workshop concludes

STATE TIMES NEWS

REASI: Ten days theatre workshop conducted today with two short plays the concluding function was held at Dramatic hall of the Shri Vaishno Devi college of education Reasi .

On the occasion Chairman Municipal Committee Reasi Sudesh Puri was the Chief Guest while Yog Raj Vice Chairman was the Guest of Honour. Romesh Chander Principal LPS presided over the function and Dr Surinder Singh Principal VDCE Reasi was the Special guest.

The ten days theatre workshop was successfully organized by Abhinaya Kala Manch Reasi in collaboration with Sangeet Natak Akademi New Delhi at Lawrence Pub. High School Reasi.

In the workshop, students aspiring learn acting, script writing, expressions, emotions and other forms of the theatre art .

Anjali Anand, Darminder Rathore, Rohit Kumar and Shadab Khan was the experts in the workshop.

Those who present on the occasion included Councilors MC Jahan Ara khan, Amit Sharma, Tripta Dubey, Ashok Kumar, Om Parkesh, Dolly Suri, Varun Sharma Sudershan Singh Rtd. BDO and Archana Raina active member of school cultural committee. During the concluding function today, children who attended the workshop were awarded certificates. The participant artist who acted in different roles included Ananya, ,Shivam, Tammama, Akshra, Deepanjali, Mannat, , Nimra, Divyanshi, Tribhu, Abhijeet, Sarish, Aviyukt, Vanshika, Krishna, Ragunandan, Hari om and Khushvinder Singh.