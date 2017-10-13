The ultimate teaching

Biopics are never easy to make, more so if the subject is a Master revered by millions the world over and the theme is focussed on a work that runs into 1,430 angs (pages). We are talking about the Guru Granth Sahib,the holy scripture of the Sikh faith, ordained by the tenth Sikh guru Gobind Singhji as their Eternal Guru – to be read,lived and followed. Dhun Mein Dhyan: Meditations In Music In The Guru Granth Sahib,a documentary film by filmmaker Meera Dewan attempts to do that.In the film, Meera, introduces the uninitiated to the philosophy of Sikhism and how it was all put together. Multifaith Scripture The Guru Granth,which is a ‘multifaith, multilingual’ scripture comprising 6,000 verses,prescribed with 31 Ragas and 31 sub Ragas, makes for a vast subject. But what sets the tone for the documentary is one verse by Sant Kabir – Awal Allah Noor Oupaya – First,Allah created celestial light,from it all beings,from this divine light was created the Universe, then who shall be worthy, who, the unworthy?’- rendered in Raga Parbhati by Bhai Kultar Singh,as part of the shabad kirtan at the Gurudwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi.

Compiled over a span of 200 years, the Guru Granth Sahib got enriched with the contributions of six Sikh Gurus, starting with Guru Arjan Dev,the fifth Sikh guru. He started by compiling the oral teachings of Guru Nanak Dev, the first Sikh Guru, who travelled far and wide,including to Mecca,Medina,and Tibet with his disciples Bala and Mardana, playing the Rabab, and spreading the message of Consciousness. The Gurus wanted the sacred compilation of verse to be a true guru – dispeller of darkness – for everyone, something everyone could relate to. They wanted it to be a multi-faith scripture everyone could identify with, says Hardeep Singh,a fourth generation artist who makes calligraphic copies of the Guru Granth Sahib. Hence it came to include the teachings of many evolved masters of the time,who came from different walks of life,lived at different times,professing different faiths. Consciousness of the time is accessible to all who are ready to seek and open to listening,say the wise.All it needs is your willingness to connect.

In the Granth Sahib you get to read the teachings of masters such as Sant Kabir who was a weaver,Sadhana, a butcher;Sain,a barber;Baba Namdev,Bhagat Pipa,and Sufi mystic Baba Farid – 36 evolved people who meditated by themselves and then chose to ‘share their divine experiences for humanity’,as author and poet Inni Kaur puts it.Add to it,the wisdom of the Sikh Gurus who were poets themselves,makes the 500-yearold scripture a sacred source everyone can turn to for advice in time of need. In the film you see Punjabi novelist Ajit Caur reading from a 150 yearold copy of the Guru Granth Sahib.It was the only thing her father chose to retrieve from their home in Lahore when Partition riots broke out.”The Guru Granth Sahib is like our vadey vaderey – elders you turn to for advise and protection,” says Caur.