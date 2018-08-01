The treasures of Indian culture

Share Share 0 Share 0

Ankush Sharma

The most scientific culture ever, yes I am talking about our Indian culture. Today, almost everyone even in the west has heard this statement that “India had a rich and advanced culture in the ancient times”. But when we ask, what was that actually which made it so rich? Very few people have answers. Even we Indians don’t know well about the very scientific nature of our society, but yeah we all know about the negative aspects i.e. Superstitions, Casteism etc.

Apart from superstitions, we also know about the social evils prevailed in our society like the practice of Sati, female foeticides, child marriages, caste system etc. Although these practices mostly evolved in the medieval times, which was the time of invasions and wars leading to the dilution of the culture.

Wars usually led to the killing of a large number of male members leaving their wives helpless, forcing them to choose death in order to protect their dignity from the invaders. That’s how the practice of Sati came to vogue and that’s the reason why this practice was most prevalent in upper castes especially Kshatriyas, not the so-called lower castes because Kshatriyas were the one used to take part in the wars.

These wars also altered the figures of sex- ratio in favour of women. Hence a large number of women against few men led to the practice of polygamy as well as the female foeticide. It was difficult to find a boy to marry, so the dowry system evolved which led to the offering of gifts along with bride to impress the groom. Further many girls couldn’t find a partner, hence it was difficult for them to spend life without a partner in that societal setup. And there were threats from the invaders or other criminal elements. Such circumstances made girl child less favourable leading to female foeticide. Parda Paratha was copied from the West Asian culture brought in by the new ruling kings of the times.

In ancient times, with the diversification of the economic activities, a division of work took place among community members. This played a dominant role along with other factors in the establishment of the Varna system, a concept traced to the Purush Sukta verse of Rig Veda. In later times, this system became more complex giving rise to sati system or caste system. Generally, caste signifies the profession or the region from where a person belongs.

However, with time, castes started becoming rigid and inequalities also started climbing. One of the main reason for the same was the unequal growth of the professions. Those who were rulers or priests, they became more powerful and the peasants, skilled workers, labourers were left deprived by growing taxes and hardships. This led to an increase in the prestige of few professions at the cost of others. Now, the powerful castes never allowed openness in the system as it would have created competition, which could have resulted in a Shudra becoming a ruler or vice versa. So those who were up in the hierarchy in order to save their position advocated rigidity in the system.

Above discussed points were actually the reflection of the changes and alteration in the culture influenced by new developments in various time periods. However the treasure lies in the ancient past, Let’s explore it.

Let me start with a Mantra ‘Aum Namah Shivaye’ also called as the Panchakshari Mantra, literally means, ‘I bow down to Shiva’. We find the five-syllabled Mantras Namashivaya (Na + Ma + Shi + Va + Ya) referring to Earth, Water, Fire, Air and Sky. Shiva is the Lord of five Bhutas. Relating the five elements to the human body, we find the earth becoming the bones and flesh, water turning into blood and plasma, fire playing the role of the digestive juices, air becoming the breath and the ether manifesting as the mind. Thus, man is the product of the five elements. Hence, we find the Om Namah Shivaya Mantra addressing the source of body, mind, and spirit.

Further, the word AUM consists of three tunes i.e. ‘aaa, uuu, mmm’. When we chant the first one, it brings sensation in our stomach or lower chest, the second part to the throat and third to the head. Hence chanting this single word regenerates energy within us helping us to be more alive and healthy.

Let’s move to Vedas now. Rig-Veda says that as planets come closer to the sun due to attraction, their speed of coming closer increases proportionately – Kepler law or conservation of angular momentum proved it later. Yajur Veda says “The sun moves in its own orbit in space taking along with itself the mortal bodies like earth through force of attraction.” And the Atharva Veda says “The sun has held the earth and other planets”. Ramayan talks about Mahendragiri Mountain as the highest point and best point to watch across the sea. Those are few instances among many to the ancient achievements, all what our sciences proved now.

The words gravity and gravitational force in Sanskrit is called as ‘Gurutva Akaarshana Shakti’.

‘Gurutva’ meaning ‘mass’ and ‘Akaarshana’ means ‘attractive pull’. It was discussed by Taittiriya branch of Krishna Yajurveda, Vrahamihira, Aryabhatta and Bhaskaracharya in his work Goladyhyaya.

The word 108 has great importance as evident from 108 number of Upanishads, names of gods, chanting of Mantras and much more. Vedic cosmology states that the diameter of Sun is 108 times that of the earth. The distance between the earth and sun is 108 times the diameter of the sun. The distance between earth and moon is 108 times the diameter of the moon.

In 108, 1- Stands for supreme truth, 0 for nothing or 8 for eternity or infinity. When we rotate 8 by 90 degrees, either way, we get the symbol of infinity. Further Vedic sciences believed that our universe is made up of 108 elements. Our modern periodic table was also near to that, although recently number has grown.

Further in mathematics, the idea of zero, the decimal system, numerical notations, Fibonacci number, binary

numbers, Chakarvala method of algorithm, the value of pie, ruler measurement etc. Brahmagupta, Aryabhatta, Jayadeva, Pingala, Virahanka, Gopala, and Hemachandra were famous mathematicians. Longitude, Latitude, Tides, Eclipse, and many other geographic phenomena were also well known. Further architectural achievements are many but Ajanta and Ellora caves really deserve a different spot. Scientists believe that these caves couldn’t be built with primitive technology in such a short time indicating they must have advanced technologies. Further, an American TV recently claimed that Ram Sethu is manmade, an Indian marvel.

Another notable scientist was Kanad who is said to have devised the atomic theory centuries before John Dalton was born. He speculated the existence of ‘Anu’, much like an atom. He also stated that Anu can have two states – absolute rest and a state of motion.

Wooltz steel, smelting of zinc along with rust-free iron proves the metal industry of the times. The Mehrauli iron pillar along with many others throughout the country, standing rust free even after many centuries.

Sushruta Samhita is considered to be one of the most comprehensive textbooks on ancient surgery. The text mentions various illnesses, plants, preparations and cures along with complex techniques of plastic surgery and cataract surgery.

The Vaimanika Sastra is a Sanskrit text on aerospace technology. It makes the claim that the Vimanas mentioned in ancient Sanskrit epics were advanced aerodynamic flying vehicles. They have a mechanism of a Vimana along with the guidelines to the pilot of Vimana. There is also evidence of some kind of air warfare in those times.

The theory of relativity is also claimed to be understood by Indian Einstein Nagarjuna. Albert Einstein himself once said, “When I read the Bhagavad-Gita and reflect about how God created this universe everything else seems so superfluous.”

There are many other things which are well known like Ayurveda, Yoga, and Meditation etc. The theories of Advaita, Awakening of Kundalini are also other important aspects. Plants like Tulsi, Pipal were revered because they knew their health benefits. Sleeping with head turned east is always considered right instead of being north or west is also scientifically proven in terms of magnetic field.

The language Sanskrit is the mother language of all the major languages and considered the most suitable language for computer software. It is claimed that memorising Vedic Mantras increases the size of brain regions associated with cognitive function, including short and long-term memory.

Hence at last, in this era of massive westernisation, it’s the time to look inwards and work towards reinvigoration of our great culture. Our culture had a lot to offer to the world and we must learn to capitalise on that. Deep research programmes are also the need of the hour to solve the mysteries and to reclaim our lost treasure.