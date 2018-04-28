The theory of causation & Dharma Chakra

Share Share 0 Share 0

The Buddha, in his teachings, was primarily concerned with questions like: ‘Why do we suffer misery, pain, old age and death?’ He answered these questions and showed a path to his disciples that could lead them to get rid of all sufferings.

The Buddha regarded metaphysical questions concerning nature of the universe, nature of ultimate reality, nature of the soul, and life after death, as ethically useless, indeterminate questions. They have no bearing on the lived life. Whenever he was asked metaphysical questions, he responded with silence.

His silence does not mean that the Buddha did not know the answers of these metaphysical questions. In Majjhimannikaya Sutta, 63, he says, “Surely do I know much more than what I have told you. And wherefore, my disciples, have I not told you that? Because my disciples, it brings you no profit, it does not conduce to progress in holiness, because it does not lead to the turning from the earthly, to the subjection of all desire, to the cessation of the transitory, to peace, to knowledge, to illumination, to Nirvana”.

Like existentialists, the Buddha argued that questions relating to suffering and sorrows, their origin, cause and the path leading to their cessation, are the most significant of all philosophical questions. These questions, he argued, are profitable in leading a happy and contented life. They deal with ‘fundamentals of religion’. By bringing an end to hate, they usher a life of ‘absence of passion, quiescence, knowledge, supreme wisdom and nirvana’. He argued, “Philosophy purifies none, peace alone does”. The Buddha firmly believed in ‘pratityasamutpada’, the causality principle – namely, that everything has a cause. ‘Nothing comes out of nothing – ex nihilo nihil fit.’ Following this principle, he argues that the fact of suffering has to have a cause. It must depend on some antecedent conditions.

Through the twelve-linked chain for the cause of the existence of suffering called Dwadash Nidan, Janam-maran chakra, Samsara-chakra, Dharma-chakra, or Bhava-chakra, the Buddha shows that the root cause of pain and suffering is desire and ignorance.

According to the twelve-spoked wheel, there is suffering because of birth. Birth is because of the will to be born, which in turn is because of clinging to worldly objects due to desire for enjoyment of earthly objects. Craving is because of sense-experience that comes with contact with the objects. Contact is possible because of six sense organs. Sense organs cannot exist without the mind-body organism.