The – Sara donates medicines to Kusht Ashram

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The – Sara donated another lot medicines to J&K Kusht Ashram, Bhagwati Nagar Jammu which shall be utilised for the treatment of inmates of Kusht Ashram.

The – Sara, through its ‘Health is Wealth’ initiative under ‘Mission Compassion’ time to time provides medical relief to the underprivileged sections of the society.

Among those who were present include Gurjeet Kour, Dr. Raminder Jit Singh, pharmacist of Kusht Ashram Dispensary, Kuldeep Kumar Gupta and members of J&K Kusht Ashram Society namely Abdul Karim, Munir Hussain and Mohammad Latif were also present.