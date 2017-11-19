The quota conundrum

CP Bhambhri

Many movements for Other Backward Classes/Castes are at work in India – in Rajasthan, Haryana, Maharashtra and Gujarat. The demand of reservationists is that such backward castes as Gujjars, Jats, Marathas and Patidars should have a percentage-based quota of representation in public services and educational institutions in the same way it is in the case of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and other backward classes and castes.

These recent movements for extending the quota of reservation for especially ‘backward castes’ have taken place in BJP-ruled states of North and North-West India and the party which claims to represent the Hindu society is finding it quite problematic to respond to the demand.

The larger question is that in an atmosphere of caste versus caste politics, conceding the demand of one caste would make another caste join the opposition camp.

Many options have been discussed that ‘dominant’ backward castes which are really beneficiary of the existing reservations for the OBC may be further divided into extreme backward caste or economically backward castes (EBCs) and ‘quota within quota’ may be created between the dominant OBCs and a percentage should be reserved for EBCs. It has not worked.

The purpose of the above narrative is that the ghost of ‘caste-based’ reservations has haunted the Congress. And, now the BJP, which has a copyright over monolith unitarian Hinduism, is caught very badly because Hinduism of the BJP variety is not a ‘monolith’ and this myth has been exploded by OBCs in different states of India.

An analytical question which needs to be addressed is why different caste groups emerge on the scene and ask for caste-based reservation in public institutions. The Constitution makers, who were the product of a powerful anti-colonial independence movement, had thought it necessary to provide ‘reservations’ for real Dalits or untouchables among the Hindu caste hierarchical society because that reform of social order was high on the agenda of nationalist leaders. Reservations for untouchables was based on ‘moral considerations’ by Gandhi and his other comrades-in-arm during the freedom movement. The votaries of other backward caste reservations cannot occupy the ‘high moral ground’ while demanding reservations for intermediate backward peasant castes.

An explanation for the recurring and unending demand for reservations for real ‘untouchable Dalits’ is this: these ‘intermediate backward peasant castes’, which have been beneficiaries of ‘land reforms and agrarian restructuring of society’, have acquired political power and either they have their own caste-based parties or they are quite influential in all-India national parties. All important regional parties such as the Akali Dal, Lok Dal, the Janata parties or Samajwadi Party, etc are controlled by dominant intermediate backward castes like Yadavas, Jats, Marathas et al.

However, political power minus representation in bureaucracy or police or judiciary renders these ‘castes’ only partially empowered. Hence, the demand for reservation in public institutions, public services and educational institutions on the basis of which they will be able to control the ‘levers of power’ and the ‘structure of government’. These castes want full control over the government machinery. And, they cannot achieve this in the face of ‘open competition’. Hence, ‘reservation’ is the only way to enter the corridors of power. The OBCs do not suffer from any caste-based ‘discriminations’ in society because it is only the ‘real Dalit, untouchables’ who are victims of discrimination, atrocities and oppression. The intermediate backward castes want ‘reservations’ to capture the real levers of government power and institutions for governance. The ‘intermediate BC’ do not have any social or moral claim for reservations. Are the Jat castes in western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Punjab ‘victims’ of any social disability? Are the Yadavas of Uttar Pradesh or Bihar kept out of places of religious worship like the Dalits and untouchables?

The Narendra Modi government, in spite of Opposition parties’ protests, brought a Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill, 2017 to provide consititutional status to the National Commission on Backward Classes on a par with the National Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and this government action has made Backward Classes/ Castes a distinct social category for identifying sub-caste backwards to be included in the list for reservations.