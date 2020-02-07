The paradox of right action

Society is witnessing collective actions by individuals and groups – actions that are invariably debated over social media and their validity is often questioned. Most of them are either violent or unreasonable in the context of social harmony and civilisation. A question arises – what is right action and how does it happen?

An action can be born out of a fact or an idea. For example, if one sees danger when one comes across a snake, one would act on perceiving the threat. Similarly, an individual has principles and beliefs and if he feels that they are threatened or challenged, he will act out of that threat perception.

Can the action born out of perceiving a fact, be termed as moral, whereas that arising out of an idea, be termed, immoral? The former is natural and fair, while the latter is acquired and, therefore, vulnerable. One generates ideas out of accumulated experiences. These experiences could be the product of perception or education. Perception would be the ability to observe and see things clearly, the way they are, without any preconceived notions. If the perception is clear, the action will be right.

The problem arises when the mind is full of ideas that are born out of conditioning. One is trained to think and in our form of education, we flood the mind with concepts and theories. This abstract input weaves a web of ideological clutter and one starts deriving pleasure in ideas that take one away from what is real.

When one completes formal education, he builds a storehouse of ideas about everything, from nationalism to religion, to spirituality, to morality, mythology, epistemology, love, justice and so on. One forms opinions on every topic, like building compartments in a storehouse. These opinions act as fountainheads for our actions.

If you perceive a threat to your belief systems, you may respond to these ideological threats, violently. There is no concept or theory that is right or wrong, as the nature of abstraction itself is paradoxical. If you struggle to resolve this paradox, you get frustrated. The process of internal rationalisation begins to address this conflict but is invariably unsuccessful.

The problem thus lies not with right or wrong education, but with the process of education itself, which is full of theoretical concepts. It is obvious that the conditioned mind responds out of memory and not from the perception of factual, real challenges. The challenge is how to address this problem of ideological conditioning in all domains of existence. We need to shift the focus from building concepts to dealing with real, existential issues. We must educate children to learn to deal with fear, desire, instincts and sorrow. The child needs to learn to observe himself and his environment without prejudices.