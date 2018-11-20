The new age politician

Share Share 0 Share 0

Harsh Dev Singh

“Politics is the last resort of a scoundrel”. We have been hearing the aforesaid adage since our childhood. Once considered an ugly bromide against politicians, the said definition of politics however has become most befitting in the present era and more relevant now than ever before. Gone are the days when honesty probity, morality, truth were the hallmarks for a successful political career. Once considered highest virtues they do not even show up anywhere near a today’s prospered politician. A successful politician today is the one who is adept in the art of manipulation and manoeuvrability, who can speak lies with ease, who never means what he says and never says what he means. Rather than practising morality, he needs to be articulate in preaching morality.

Politics today is the conduct of public life for private advantage. Just as you need to study law or medicine to be a lawyer or physician, you need to study your-own interests to become a modern politician in this new political era. Inventive acronyms, deceptive adroitness, jugglery and hollow rhetoric are the mantras for success in today’s politics. The more morbid emotionalism and paroxysm you create by your platitudes and seductive slogans, the more successful will you be.

To reach the pinnacle of your career in political life you don’t have to endure the black board bungle of formal schooling. For politics does not require any educational qualification. It is the only profession in the country which offers lucrative livelihood to its practitioners without any educational paraphernalia in the form of degrees, diplomas etc.

Politics of today has transformed in its functioning, character and facade. Rather than people recommending him as a leader, the politician today portrays himself as the ultimate. He could go to any extent to project his image and to present himself as the real messiah of the people especially of the poor and under privileged. His political opponents can never match his competence and charisma. He is the idol politician while his adversary is the devil incarnate. He has coined a new grammar for political campaigns. He can attack his opponent left and right levelling the wildest of allegations and unsubstantiated muck raking against him without any qualms of conscience in a bid to score political brownie points. Such vitriolic attacks could extend to even Mother, Father, Brother, Sister, Spouse, Children and even to the ancestors of his political opponents. No bars, no red lines. Gone are the days of so called political morality. Power is the ultimate goal and the arena is free for all with no rules in the game.

The politician can distort History, Civics, Geography, Science and so on. For his followers will always present his words as the gospel truth. He can’t be incorrect or dishonest. He has a battery of minions to vouch for his truthfulness and honesty. He often dishes out his own definitions of caste, religion, history as per his political expediency and convenience. The only condition is that he should be able to create mass hysteria by his rhetoric. And then he could even hijack the most pious and sacrosanct hymns like “Har Har Mahadev” to be used for him instead of the Almighty God. Don’t the blind followers use “Har Har Modi” to project the ‘top’ politician Narendra Modi who is a mascot for modern politicians.

Hollow statements and statistical jugglery are his watch words. A successful politician is the one who specialises in verbal gymnastics. Unrelenting harangues is the staple on which he feeds and thrives. He is the one who never speaks truth even by mistake. He likes to keep the fire of controversies and contentious issues burning even after coming to power. For no other issue can be as effective for diverting the attention of the general masses and that of his electorates. After winning elections he is altogether a different individual. His mannerism, body language undergoes a complete metamorphosis. The humility and grace of yesterday gives way to arrogance and disdain. The pre-election servant of people often calling himself as “Sipahi” and “Chowkidar” becomes the all powerful and unquestionable despot who scripts the destiny of his erstwhile “Masters”. He takes pride in blatant and brazen display of authoritarianism. He does not like to remember his pre-election slogans and conveniently forgets the promises which he made to the voters. The Election manifesto for him is waste paper after elections. He does not even like to recall his promises and is averse to those who try to remind him of the same. Let us for example, recollect some of the election time announcements and promises made by some of these most successful politicians.

One of the ‘top’ politicians of the country made a solemn pledge to bring back the black money stashed abroad giving himself 100 days time for the same, with further pledges of putting Rs. 15 lakh into the bank accounts of all households across the country. He assured abrogation of Art 370 or atleast holding a nationwide debate upon the relevance of the “obnoxious” provision of Indian Constitution. He vowed for providing 10 crore jobs by creating two crore jobs each year for unemployed youth. He assured curbing the price rise and reduction in prices of petrol, diesel and other essential commodities. He assured isolation of Pak at international level, declaration of Pak as rouge nation, end of gun culture, stopping the practice of writing “love letters” to Pakistan, withdrawal of ‘Most Favoured Nation” (MFN) status of Pak and review of IWT and so on and so forth. What action has been taken to redeem these promises during the last 54 months needs no comment. Likewise, the successful politicians of the state particularly of Jammu region, who swayed the masses by their seductive slogans, have surpassed even their seniors and national leaders in their mastery of modern politics, with all their pre-poll slogans having turned into post poll somersaults. Having exploited the gullibility of electorates during elections they not only discarded their election commitments and professed promises but abandoned their life time slogans thereby proving themselves as greater politicians than even their mentors and guides. Having analysed the behaviour of modern politicians of the new era, we can safely conclude that politics is now certainly the first, the second and also the last resort of a scoundrel.

Ofcourse. There are exceptions to this general rule, with the author being one of them. It is however for the people to give the final verdict.

(The author is Chairman JKNPP and former Minister)