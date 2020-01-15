‘The Last Game’ Ice Hockey Match played at Leh

STATE TIMES NEWS

LEH: An Indo-UN friendly Ice hockey match called the ‘The Last Game’ was played at NDS Ice Hockey rink on Wednesday.

LG Ladakh R.K Mathur chaired the match.

‘The Last Game’ was an event to raise awareness about global warming that is affecting the Himalayas including Ladakh significantly as glaciers are receding at a very fast rate.

The event was organised by Ladakh Winter Sports Club in association with randstad, UN Climate Change Secretariat, Ladakh Women’s Ice Hockey Foundation, National Geographic and some other organisations in Leh that are actively working on climate change.

A friendly match was played between Team India and a team representing the UN.

CEC, LAHDC, Gyal P Wangyal, President LBA P.T Kunzang, President MC Leh Dr Eshey Namgyal, Founder SECMOL Sonam Wangchuk, members of Ladakh Winter Sports Club and a lot of spectators were present on the occasion.