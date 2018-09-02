The heart’s calling

Share Share 0 Share 0

While wandering Vrindavan’s forests in 1971, I met AC Bhaktivedanta Swami. Although he considered himself a humble servant of God and all other beings, his students called him Prabhupada, “beloved master.” Prabhupada was a teacher of the tradition and philosophy of bhakti yoga as he had received it from a lineage of enlightened sages that stretches far into the past.

I was especially sensitive to sectarianism at that time in my life, and I found that Prabhupada’s presentation of Bhakti harmonised the truths I had gathered from other paths. He put everything I admired about the world’s many faiths into a fascinating perspective that seamlessly reconciled whatever differences appeared on their surface.

Cave-dwelling Yogi

From him I learned about the Self ‘s true nature and its capacity for unconditional love. I also learned that that longing reaches its full realisation only in the self ‘s relationship with the Supreme Self, God. Once love between God and self is awakened, it flows naturally out into the world in the form of compassion for all beings, just as water is first absorbed by a tree’s roots and then flows into every branch and leaf.

On my journey, I came to value compassion as the essential expression of true spirituality. Prabhupada embodied that compassion. Through his simple analogies, he resolved the questions that had challenged me since childhood, and later that year, in that beautiful, holy place, I accepted him as my Guru, resolving to follow his teachings and example for the rest of my life. From 1971 until the mid-1980s, I practised Bhakti Yoga in a variety of settings.

I lived as a riverbank ascetic in Vrindavan, became a cave-dwelling yogi in the Himalayas, and, after my Indian visa expired, moved to an isolated mountaintop Ashram in the Appalachians, where I farmed, cared for cows and goats, and tended an altar in a simple farmhouse temple.

Later, I began travelling again, this time lecturing on the philosophy, sociology, and spiritual practices of bhakti yoga at American universities. I also taught the yoga of cooking! Sharing the joys of practising bhakti has been my heart’s calling.

In1987, I returned to India, where I was entrusted with a small, dilapidated, one-room Ashram in Mumbai. The Ashramites were engulfed in bitterness and scandal, and the surrounding congregation seemed to be at war too. I reluctantly consented to take charge.

As I waded into the existing complexities and uncertainties and dealt with my own shortcomings, I tried to establish a model of living that genuinely represented the sublime principles of bhakti.

(To be continued)