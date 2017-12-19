‘The great churning’

Hindu mythology is full of tales and stories which are interesting, imaginative, absorbing and also carry allegorical references related to daily life.While epics like the Ramayana, Mahabharata and Bhagavata are compendiums of gripping narratives, there are various Puranas,which have stories that not only entertain but also inculcate ethical values. One of the magnificent stories from our mythology is related to the churning of Kshirsagar, an ocean of milk, to obtain amrit, nectar of immortality. Asuras and Devas, the negative and positive forces, join hands in this venture,with a condition that nectar will be shared and distributed equally among both groups. But as soon as the churning starts, first Halahala, lethal poison, emerges. The fumes of poison are so strong that both the groups collapse due to its impact. The entire universe is under threat of being swamped by the enormously toxic substance. It is said that Shiva the supreme ascetic, consents to swallow the poison. While He gulps the poison, he does not allow it to spread in His body. He holds it near the throat; the poison gives a dark blue colour to His throat and neck – hence he is also called Neelkantha. After the poison is consumed by Shiva, the churning of the ocean is resumed and the process produces many valuable things including the nectar of immortality. This story offers a wonderful lesson that we could follow in our life.

We are all experiencing churning in our daily routine as we face conflicts, problems, difficulties, hurdles and

challenges. We encounter different situations, people and circumstances in the course of the pursuit of our life’s objectives. In the process, we experience negative, obnoxious or offensive results. We tend to get into depression thanks to such adverse situations. The struggles in life throw up disturbing thoughts and emotions which are like halahala, poison. We must not allow the poison to spread in our mind and body; try to hold it in the throat and not swallow it, like Shiva did. It is true that such a toxic experience cannot be eliminated from life as ‘churning’ produces both good and bad results. Initially, bad experiences emerge, but these should not overwhelm us and we must mitigate the impact of toxic situations. We must learn to overcome negative situations in life and stay focussed so that ultimately, the valuable gains can be realised. There are many examples of people who have overcome negative situations to emerge triumphant in the face of daunting adversities. Greek philosopher Socrates was persecuted and condemned to death; but his thoughts are eternal and immortal guiding all people who choose to read them. Helen Keller overcame severe disabilities and became a guiding light and inspirational role model for both able and speciallyabled persons.

B R Ambedkar had to face many hardships and discrimination, but he overcame all adversities and became a great leader. Anne Frank had to undergo great sufferings in the concentration camp of Nazi Germans; she wrote the famous diary which highlighted her positive outlook in an extremely dismal situation.