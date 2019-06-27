THDC India inks MoU with Ministry of Power

Share Share Share 0

NEW DELHI: THDC India Limited (THDCIL) signed a ‘Memorandum of Understanding’ (MoU) defining Performance Guarantee Parameters for financial year 2019-20 with the Ministry of Power (MoP) at New Delhi.

On behalf of Ministry of Power, A K Bhalla, Secretary (Power), Government of India and on behalf of THDCIL, D V Singh, CMD signed MoU in presence of Anirudh Kumar, Joint Secretary (Hydro) MoP; Sunil Gautam, Director (Hydro), MoP; U C Kannaujia, GM (NCR) THDCIL; R N Singh, GM (SP) and Sandeep Checker, DGM THDCIL and other senior officials of MoP and THDCIL.

Energy generation target of 4650 MU (for excellent rating) has been set for year 2019-20. THDC India Limited has contributed 1000 MW in XTH Five Year Plan from Tehri HPP and contributed 400 MW from Koteshwar HEP in XITH Five Year Plan in Hydro sector. In Renewable sector, the Corporation has successfully Commissioned 2 Wind Power Projects in 2016-17 (50MW Pattan and 63 MW Dwarka in Gujarat) registering its presence in Western Region of the country. Since commissioning of its first project viz., Tehri Dam and Hydro Power Plant (THPP-1000 MW) a multipurpose project on river Bhagirathi in 2006-07 and Koteshwar HEP (400 MW) in 2011-12, THDCIL is a profit making organisation and has generated 4687.78 MU energy till 31st March 2019. Tehri Dam project started with status of a project of ‘National Significance’ during its planning stage and was successfully commissioned inspite of stringent opposition during its implementation.