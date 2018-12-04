Thanks to Saudi Kingdom

Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear Editor,

Finally after a long period of waiting and speculating, Jamal Khashoggi got justice as five Saudi officials faced the death penalty for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi who was dismembered inside the kingdom’s Istanbul consulate. Khashoggi was Washington Post columnist and critic of the Saudi rulers. He was a fearless journalist who had to pay with his life for his critical writings and repressive measures. He has became a martyr to the cause of freedom of press and this is because his death was mourned by the entire world. I extend my gratitude the Saudi kingdom to give justice to the bereaved family and to prove that justice always prevails and truth always wins.

Mohd Faheem,

Rajouri.