TFI holds selection trials at Jammu

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: Taekwondo Federation of India (TFI) conducted selection trials for two international events of 5th Asian Junior Taekwondo Poomsae Championship and 3rd Asian Cadet Taekwondo Poomsae Championship to be held at Amman in Jordan next month.

The trials took place at Dogra Brahman Pratinidhi Sabha in the city in collaboration with J&K Taekwondo Association yesterday.

The selection process took place under the guidance of acting president of TFI, D.N Pangotra, General Secretary TFI, Parbhat Sharma and Vice President TFI, Sanjay Sharma.

During the selection trials, General Secretary of J&K Olympic Association (JKOA), Dr Ashutosh Sharma and Chairman of Yoga Association of J&K, Deepak Handa visited the venue and interacted with the players from different parts of the country.

The selection committee comprised of Atul Pangotra of J&K (Chairman), Nishant Shinde of Maharashtra (Member) and Gopinath of Kerala (Member).

Also present during the final selection were Subash Shastri, Ramesh Sharma, Anuj Sharma (Organising Secretary JKTA), Shalinder Sharma (Legal Advisor JKTA) and Goldy Khurana.

Meanwhile, a handout issued by the J&K Taekwondo Association disclosed that five players from J&K have also been selected for the Asian Championship.

They are Soham Sharma (Pair Cadet), Kushagra Sharma (Team Cadet), Sonam Chospal (Team Cadet), Zeeshan Mehdi (team Cadet) and Achutam Dev Singh (Junior freestyle mix team).