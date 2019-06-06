Terrorists, stone throwers mar Eid festivity in Kashmir

Share Share 0 Share

DOST KHAN / ANCHOR

JAMMU: Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti must be a dejected person. Her call for ‘Ramadan ceasefire’ and end to violence (terror violence) was responded with contempt by terrorists and stone throwers-both ‘innocent misguided youth’ for the so-called mainstream of the Valley. Many of 101 terrorists killed since January 1, 2019 were eliminated during the holy month of Ramadan, as they kept the security forces engaged in counter-terror operations instead of observing increased self-discipline as per the tenets of their religion. Instead of showing compassion and love, they carried ‘Musa Army’ placards and ISIS flags with their faces covered. The ‘misguided youth’ aka terrorists took pride in dragging out a woman Nigeena Bano in Kakapora area of Pulwama district and shot her dead, as the Eid prayers were progressing in the vicinity and elsewhere in the Valley. They could not even wait for a day to smell blood.

BRUTAL KILLING OF A WOMAN IN PULWAMA

Mehbooba Mufti, popularly known as Bhaji, seems to have lost her influence among the ‘misguided innocent youth’, who went on killing spree and marred the Eid festival by throwing stones immediately after prayers.

In such a scenario, the former Chief Minister had counseled the Centre to announce ceasefire, a mechanism to allow terror regrouping, which her government had succeeded to obtain when in coalition with the BJP.

As if blood bath was not enough, the ‘misguided youth’ engaged the police and security forces in clashes at several places in downtown Srinagar, Pulwama, Sopore, Baramulla and other areas of the Valley. In Baramulla district, the clashes took place near Jamia Masjid in Sopore town. Also, masked youth unfurled flags of Pakistan and terrorist organisations. They also tried to march through the streets.

The brazen anti-national and anti-social activities by the so-called mainstream leaders’ ‘misguided youth’ must have embarrassed their supporters and mentors.

These developments have exposed the so-called mainstream rulers, especially Mehbooba Mufti, who have been flaunting with much fanfare and gusto about the amnesty they granted to stone pelters, mostly on the special occasions like Eid. They willfully ignored the crimes committed by this new band of Jihadis against the Indian nation in general and the innocent people of Kashmir in particular. The Ramadan and Eid incidents are poser for them and all those in New Delhi, who have been facilitating their odyssey to the corridors of power in the mistaken belief of ‘winning over hearts and minds of the people’.

What ought to have been an occasion of sharing joys, visiting relatives, friends and acquaintances, exchanging gifts and giving Eidi to the youngsters, some of the young hired lads in Kashmir chose to carry stones and indulge in violence. This is the way their patrons want them to celebrate the festivals. One can understand the inconvenience caused to the general public, after offering prayers and thanksgiving, due to disturbances on the roads but does sanity mean anything for the indoctrinated who know only to carry out the diktats of their lunatic mentors across the borders and their lackeys within. In a split second the occasion of merriment was converted into chaos.

There is terribly something wrong with some people in Kashmir and Pakistan, who can’t live happily themselves and allow others also to be happy. For such a grim scenario, the separatists and so-called mainstream leaders are mainly responsible who have been espousing their cause. Instead of condemning such acts and reprimanding ‘misguided youth’, they give them alibis by crying hoarse over repression and oppression. Terror and instability is a thriving enterprise for the separatists and so-called mainstream leaders. Ironically, the so-called mainstream leaders are pretending themselves as representatives of Kashmiris, a myth exploded in every election held during the past two and half decades. Their representative character is exposed by the fact that all the candidates who contested just concluded Lok Sabha elections in the three Valley constituencies did not get the votes match even to the cumulative leads with which the two Jammu winners defeated their rivals.

Despite knowing the truth of separatists, the so-called mainstream leaders and ‘misguided terrorists and stone throwers’, the Kashmiris are maintaining disturbing and criminal silence. The people of Kashmir are enterprising; they are forward looking and they are capable of seeing through the machinations being worked out to destroy the Valley’s glorious edifice, which had shown the signs of recovery after braving the bruises on its body physique during the initial years of terrorism. The intelligentsia and the civil society will have to come out of the hibernation and play their active role to free the people from the shackles of some radicals and political opportunists, who are profiting from gloom and disturbances. It is their bounden duty to confront the elements carrying the trade mark of destruction and steer out the Valley out of the morass and uncertainty that keeps looming large, even on festivities.