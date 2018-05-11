Terrorists, stone-pelters under scanner ahead of Mela Kheer Bhawani, Amarnath Yatra

Share Share 0 Share 0

Special Correspondent

JAMMU: A lull before storm…! The May 7 incident of stone-pelting at a vehicle on Narbal road, resulting in killing of a tourist from Tamil Nadu, is an alarming bell ahead of Mela Kheer Bhawani and annual Shri Amatnath pilgrimage.

However, the security forces have been kept on tenterhook as the stone-pelters chalk out strategies to disrupt the Kheer Bhawani Mela being organised at Tulmulla every year and attended by hundreds of displaced Kashmir Hindus (Pandits) besides Amarnath Yatra starting next month.

The Mela Kheer Bhawani is scheduled to be celebrated on June 20 and a week after on June 28, Amarnath Yatra will be flagged off for South of Himalayas which will conclude on August 26.

According to intelligence sources, Pakistan has yet again instigated and initiated the proxy war by engaging youth of Kashmir not only into terrorist related activities but also in stone-pelting.

Sources said that post demonetisation in 2016 December, laid curb on stone-pelting incidents and tightened nooses against the bunch of separatist elements but yet again surplus hawala money has been pumped into the Kashmir valley to carry out terrorist related activities across the region.

“The youth, particularly those who are into their teens are being exploited once again by the perpetrators of unrest in the Kashmir Valley and they are luring them by paying Rs 500 to Rs 2000 each, depending upon the sensitivity of the location and the situation,” sources said.

They said that the demonetisation effect is almost over and the money laundering has again set into motion from across the border in view of Mela Kheer Bhawani and Amarnath pilgrimage.

“Although situation in Kashmir is much more volatile in view of security scenario in the backdrop of rise in stone-pelters’ killings, the terrorists and the stone-pelters have got directions from their bosses operating from across the border to prepare themselves for the two mega events falling next month – Kheer Bhawani and Amarnath Yatra,” they added.

The Union Ministry for Home Affairs and Union Defence Ministry have started holding ‘manthan’ and began the exercise of curbing such incidents by neutralizing terrorists within the hinterland for smooth and incident free yatra this year.

“As political set-up, due to existing difference of opinion between ruling PDP and its alliance partner BJP are swelling with each passing day, the situation in the Kashmir valley is getting even worse in view of security and rising terrorist and stone-pelting related incidents,” sources said.

They said that security agencies have been asked to remain alert and keep watch on every activity across the State, especially in the Kashmir Valley to prevent any untoward incident.

However, in view of prevailing situation, the Centre has agreed to the request made by the State government for deploying additional companies of para-military forces for the upcoming Shri Amarnath pilgrimage.

Sources further added that agreeing to the plea made by the State authorities, the Centre will deploy 80 additional companies in both Jammu and Kashmir regions.

“Out of total 80 companies, 35 will be deployed in Jammu region and 45 in the Kashmir region,” said the sources.

The para-military troops, comprising CRPF and SSB, will be deployed across the State, who will be manning National Highways, Road Opening Parties (RoPs), sensitive areas along borders besides twin Baltal and Pahalgam base camps in Kashmir.

“Moreover, BSF and Army will be guarding the borders and keep vigil on cross border activity,” they said and added that the State police will assist the entire sister concern security agencies and troops deployed at many locations.

“As Pakistan may attempt to push terrorists or play spoilsport by provoking stone-pelters to disrupt the upcoming pilgrimage, the Army and BSF besides para-military troops, have been asked to remain alert and counter nefarious designs,” said sources.