Terrorists shoot policeman dead in Kulgam

Srinagar: Terrorists shot dead a policeman in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district today when he was returning home after offering Eid prayers, police said.
Fayaz Ahmad Shah was shot dead by terrorists near his home at Awgam, a police official said.
He said Shah was undergoing a recruitment training course at Talwara and he had come home to celebrate Eid with his family. (PTI)
