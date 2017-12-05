Terrorists rob bank

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Suspected terrorists on Monday robbed a bank and took away Rs 1 lakh in Tral area of Pulwama district, police said.

At least three masked gunmen entered the Jammu and Kashmir Bank branch at Noorpora in Tral area, 36 kms from here, and took away Rs 1 lakh from the cash counter, they said. CCTV footage of the incident revealed that the terrorists damaged one of the surveillance cameras in a vain bid to prevent themselves from being caught on tape, police said.

Meanwhile, a police spokesman said the locals forced the terrorists to retreat as they attacked the robbers with stones.

“The locals who were present near the Noorpora branch of J&K Bank pushed back the terrorists with stones. The militants retreated after firing a few aerial gunshots,” the spokesman said.

He said the terrorists managed to take around Rs one lakh with them. “A manhunt has been launched to nab the culprits,” police added.