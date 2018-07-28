Terrorists open fire inside bank after bid to loot fails; 3 injured

Share Share 0 Share 0

Five rifles snatched in two incidents, search ops in Srinagar

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Three people were injured as terrorists opened fire inside a bank branch in Kulgam District on Friday after their bid to rob the bank was foiled by an alert sentry.

Two civilians and a bank guard sustained injuries in the attack in Mohanpura area of the district, a police spokesperson said.

“Terrorists in the afternoon barged in a branch of J&K Bank in Mohanpora of Kulgam District. Terrorists opened fire, in which some people got injured. No cash could, however, be looted,” a police spokesperson said. In another press release, the spokesman said the people present at the branch foiled the terrorists’ bid to loot the bank.

“People resisted the attempt of the terrorists and forced them to flee from the spot. Infuriated by this, terrorists fired resulting in injuries to two civilians and a bank guard,” he added.

Meanwhile, some unknown persons snatched a 12-bore rifle from a bank guard in south Kashmir’s Shopian town.

A police official said that some unidentified persons snatched a rifle from a bank guard posted at J&K Bank’s main branch in Shopian around 2:45 PM.

He said that the area was cordoned off by the forces to nab the assailants.

On Thursday night, suspected terrorists barged into a police post guarding a politician’s residence in Shopian District and decamped with four service rifles.

The terrorists barged into the police picket guarding house of Mohammad Shafi Banday at Bona Bazar and took away four rifles from there, a police official said.

A police spokesperson said initial probe suggests complicity of banned Hizbul Mujahideen outfit. A search operation was underway in the nearby areas, the spokesperson said, adding that the circumstances leading to the incident were being ascertained.

In a related development, security forces carried out a search operation in the commercial hub of Lal Chowk here this afternoon amid heightening of security measures following killing of a CRPF jawan at Batamaloo on Tuesday.

A joint team of security forces cordoned off the area around Ghanta Ghar (Clock Tower) and carried out searches of buildings and vehicles in the area, a police official said.

He said no arrests were made in the operation, during which movement of people through the cordoned area was suspended.

Security forces started random frisking of vehicles entering the city following imposition of governor’s rule in the state last month but the sanitisation and area domination exercises have been intensified since Tuesday when militants shot dead a CRPF jawan and injured another at Batamaloo.