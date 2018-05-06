Terrorists open fire, injure SPO

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS:

SRINAGAR: Terrorists shot at and injured a special police officer (SPO) on Saturday in Pulwama district, police said.

The terrorists opened fire on Showkat Ahmad Dar near his residence in Rahmoo in Pulwama district of south Kashmir, resulting in injuries to the officer, a police official said.

He said the injured officer has been admitted to a hospital and he is stated to be critical.