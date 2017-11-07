Terrorists may disrupt peace initiative in Kashmir: CRPF

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: As the Centre’s special representative for Kashmir Dineshwar Sharma began his five-day visit to the state today, the CRPF said there were inputs about terrorists stepping up violence to disrupt the peace initiative.

“There is an input. May be a grenade throwing, may be hit and run attack. There is an indication that they (terrorists) may step up violence,” Inspector General of CRPF Ravideep Singh Sahi told reporters here on Monday.

He said, “Whenever any such step (dialogue) is taken, which leads to peace, the enemy will not want it. So, they may try to step up the attacks.”

Sahi said while the situation in Kashmir was under control, the security forces need to remain alert.

“We keep on receiving inputs about terror activities and their movements. We are alert and the situation is under control,” he said.

The IG CRPF said terrorists do not have a permanent base in the summer capital here but maintain their presence in the city.”As per information available with us, they do sometimes come to the city. They do not have a permanent base (here), but of course we receive inputs about their presence on the city outskirts. And (based) on these inputs, we carried out some operations and many commanders have been neutralised,” he said.

Sahi said there has been a reduction in the number of stone-pelting incidents in the Valley this year.

In 2017, there has been a significant reduction in stone pelting, especially after April, he said, adding that the stone pelting, however, still takes place at the encounter sites and termed it as a cause of concern.

“By and large, the spontaneous stone-pelting in city from law and order point has reduced to a large extent,” he said.

Asked about the reason for decline in stone-pelting incidents, Sahi said the people of the Valley have understood that it does not have any positive result.

“It also has an adverse impact on image of Kashmiri people outside and economy as well. Besides, the operations were also carried out and also the NIA operations could be the reason,” the IG CRPF said.

“There are multiple reasons,” he added, referring to the NIA investigation into terror funding.