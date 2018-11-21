Terrorists lob grenade at CRPF camp in Pulwama

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Suspected terrorists on Tuesday night lobbed a grenade at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Newa area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

A senior CRPF official said that on Tuesday evening terrorists attacked CRPF camp 183 Bn situated in Newa area of Pulwama district by hurling a grenade. He said that CRPF personnel retaliated by opening fire.

“The grenade exploded with a bang and CRPF troopers on duty retaliated by firing towards the terrorists,” said the official, adding that the militants managed to escape from the spot.

Following the attack, he said, army, Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF personnel launched searches in the area to nab the assailants.

However, Superintendent of Police (SP) Pulwama, Chandan Kohli said that “an alert sentry fired few rounds in air after observing some suspicious movement near the camp.”