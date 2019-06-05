Terrorists killed a lady and critically injured another civilian in Pulwama

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINGAR: Terrorists today fired upon two civilians including a lady identified as Nigeena Bano daughter of Mohammad Ramzan and Jalal-ud-din Bafanda son of Mohammad Sultan, both residents of Singoo Narbal in district Pulwama.

In this incident, both the civilians received critical gun shot wounds. Both were evacuated to nearby hospital for medical treatment however Nigeena Bano succumbed to her injuries.

Jalal-ud-din continues to receive treatment at the hospital.

Police has registered a case under relevant sections in the instant matter. Officers from the local police station are investigating the circumstances of this terror crime.