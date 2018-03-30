Terrorists kill SPO in Kashmir; Jawan injured as Pak violates ceasefire

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR/JAMMU: While terrorists on Thursday shot dead a Special Police Officer (SPO) and injured his wife in Anantnag district, an army jawan was injured as Pakistan violated ceasefire on the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Rajouri, police said.

“Terrorists fired upon SPO Mushtaq Ahmad Sheikh inside his residence at Katsoo in Bijbehara area of Anantnag district,” the police official said.

While the SPO was killed on the spot, his wife, Fareeda, suffered injuries in the firing by the terrorists, the official said.

He said the woman has been rushed to a hospital for treatment.

In another incident, the terrorists fired upon a man at Chancer in Kulgam district, the official said. Sayar Wani was hit by a bullet in the leg, he said, adding the injured was admitted to a local hospital for treatment.

In Shopian district, terrorists opened fire on an Army patrol , prompting security forces to launch a cordon-and-search operation last night.

The terrorists fired upon a patrolling party of the Army at Ahgam in Shopian district this evening, a police official said. He said the soldiers retaliated, triggering a brief exchange of fire. The security

forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the terrorists, he added.

Meanwhile, an army jawan was injured as Pakistan violated ceasefire on Thursday on the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Rajouri.

Police sources said Pakistan army resorted to unprovoked firing at Indian positions on the LoC in Laam area of Nowshera sector of Rajouri on Thursday evening.

Pakistan firing started at around 6:00 PM. One soldier was injured in Pakistan firing. He has been shifted to hospital for treatment.

“Indian positions retaliated effectively and strongly,” a police source said.

Sources also said Pakistan Army started unprovoked firing at Indian positions in Kerni, Kasba, and Shahpur areas of Poonch.

“Heavy firing exchanges were going on between the two sides when reports last came in,” a source said.

In a related development, a man, who was allegedly working as a spy for Pakistani intelligence agencies, was arrested here by the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) and Military Intelligence, the Punjab Police said.

On the basis of specific information, a team of SSOC led by Inspector Gurinderpal Singh arrested Ravi Kumar from the Chatiwind police station area in Amritsar district.

Photographs of vital installations, hand-made maps of restricted areas, photocopies of restricted training manuals of the Army and information regarding Army attack formations were recovered from him, according to a Punjab Police release.

He has been booked under the provisions of the Official Secrets Act, and Section 120-B of the IPC.

The preliminary questioning of Kumar revealed that he was recruited by an official of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) through Facebook about seven months ago.

He gave them information with regard to the movement of “Army units, construction of new bunkers on the Indian side of the border, photographs of Army vehicles and their formation signs, exercises and trainings and activity/construction”, the release read.

Kumar’s ISI handlers sponsored his visit to Dubai from February 20 to 24 where he was briefed regarding tasks, the Punjab Police said.

Investigations have revealed that Kumar was in regular touch with Pakistani intelligence officers through mobile phones and Internet and was provided funds routed through Dubai.

The release read: “It has also come to light that Pakistan-based agencies operate a large number of fake Facebook accounts in the name of young girls who actively try to befriend with unemployed young people and retired/serving officials in the armed force and subsequently try to allure them into espionage activities.”

Investigations are being conducted to identify and track such fake accounts. Defence establishments are also being appraised regarding this new threat for necessary action at their end, it said.