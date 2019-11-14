Terrorists kill shopkeeper in Tral

STATE TIMES NEWS Srinagar: Terrorists on Wednesday shot dead a shopkeeper in Pulwama district, police said. Mehraj-ud-din, a resident of Tral, was shot at by terrorists in his shop in Tral area of South Kahsmir, a police official said. The shopkeeper died on the spot, the official added.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Arjun Kapoor clocks 11 mn followers on Instagram
‘Lata Mangeshkar’s condition critical, slowly improving’
Lata Mangeshkar admitted to hospital
Ajay Devgn’s ‘Maidaan’ to hit theatres on November 27, 2020
Faith leaders instrumental in developing sustainable health policies: Dr Sushil
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper