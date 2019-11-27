Terrorists kill Sarpanch, officer in Anantnag

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Two blasts rocked Anantnag and Srinagar districts on Tuesday, killing two people and injuring seven while the security forces eliminated two Hizbul Mujahideen ultras in an encounter in Pulwama district, police said.

Terrorists killed a Sarpanch and a horticulture department officer during a “back-to-village” programme in Anantnag on Tuesday, an incident which may deal a blow to the government’s much-acclaimed public outreach initiative in some terrorism-hit areas.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner of Anantnag, who was leading the meeting with villagers at Badazgam, was escorted out of the venue safely as security personnel engaged with the terrorists, officials said.

Three persons — village Sarpanch Rafiq Shah and government employees Manzoor Parray and Zahoor Ahmed Sheikh — suffered injuries and were rushed to the district hospital, they said.

Shah and Sheikh died at the hospital.

Parray was rushed to a hospital in Srinagar and his condition was stated to be critical, the officials said.

Other government officials, including Joint Director (Education) Bilal Khursheed, were taken away from the venue.

The Anantnag incident may push the government to revisit the B2V2 programme in Kashmir Valley, especially in the terrorism-hit south Kashmir, the officials said.

The pressure on the state police was increasing as terrorists managed to sneak into Srinagar City, which witnessed an explosion in a market near Sir Syed Gate of Kashmir University in Hazratbal area on Tuesday afternoon, the official said.

Three persons were injured in the explosion. All are stated to be stable, he said.

The official said the explosion was not caused by a grenade as suspected earlier. Preliminary investigation suggests that it was a low-intensity blast. Further investigations are on, he added.

Meanwhile, two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district.

“Two terrorists have been killed in the Pulwama encounter and they both were affiliated with the HM (Hizbul Mujahideen) outfit, a police official said, adding they were involved in several terror crimes.

The encounter broke out on Monday evening after terrorists fired on security personnel posted at a vehicle checkpoint on Shadimarg in the south Kashmir district, the official said.

He said one terrorist was killed late Monday night and another on Tuesday morning.

The slain terrorists have been identified as Irfan Ahmad Sheikh and Irfan Ahmad Rather, the official said, adding arms and ammunition have been recovered from the encounter site.