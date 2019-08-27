Terrorists kill member of nomadic community, abduct another

State Times News

Srinagar: In a first such incident after the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was revoked, terrorists on Monday abducted two members of the nomadic community from a forest in Pulwama district and later shot one of them dead, police said. Abdul Qadeer Kohli of Rajouri district and Manzoor Ahmed of Khonmoh area of Srinagar were abducted by unidentified gunmen from ‘Dhok’, a temporary shelter, from a forest area of Tral in Pulwama district at around 7:30 PM, a police spokesperson said. He said the bullet-riddled body of Kohli was later recovered by a search and rescue party, while an operation to trace the other person is underway. This is the first terrorist attack after the BJP-led NDA government abrogated provisions of Article 370 and announced bifurcation of the State into two union territories on August 5.