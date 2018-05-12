Terrorists kill cop during weapon snatching bid

Share Share 0 Share 0

Restrictions imposed in Srinagar

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: A policeman was killed by terrorists during a weapon snatching bid in Budgam district on Friday, police said.

The terrorists attempted to force their way inside a guard post at Wardwan in Soibug area of the central Kashmir district, a police spokesman said.

He said the terrorists appeared outside the guard post and held-up selection grade constable Shamim Ahmad who was unarmed and was going to offer Friday prayers at a nearby mosque, he said.

Ahmad was asked by the terrorists to lead them towards the guard post, the spokesman said, adding however, he raised an alarm and the alert jawans inside the post foiled the weapon snatching bid.

In the process, the cop was injured, he said.

Later, the spokesman said, Ahmad, a resident of Check Hanjan Yaripora in Kulgam district of south Kashmir, succumbed to the injuries.

All arms and ammunition in the post were safe, the spokesman said, adding the area had been cordoned off.

The police have registered a case, he said.

Meanwhile, restrictions were imposed in parts of Srinagar in view of a protest called by separatist against civilian deaths in a clash between protestors and security forces after an encounter in Sophian district.

Separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was put under house arrest this morning, a police official said.

Restrictions, under Section 144 of the CrPc, were imposed by authorities in five police station areas of the summer capital, the official said. The curbs are in force in the Nowhatta, Khanyar, Rainawari, Safakadal and Maharajgunj police station areas of Srinagar, he said.

The restrictions were imposed as a precautionary measure, to maintain law and order, and prevent any untoward incident, the official said.

On May 6, five Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were killed in an encounter in Sophian, even as five civilians died during clashes between protesters and law enforcing agencies near the encounter site.

Separatists, under the banner of Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), which comprises Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik, had asked people to hold peaceful protests against the recent civilian killings after congregational prayers today. The official said Malik is in police custody and Geelani continued to be under house detention.