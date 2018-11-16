Terrorists kill civilian in Pulwama

Srinagar: Terrorists abducted and later killed a civilian in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said Friday.
Nadeem Manzoor, a resident of Safanagri area Shopian district of south Kashmir, was abducted on Thursday night, a police official said.
He said Manzoor was later killed by terrorists.
“Manzoor’s bullet-riddled body was retrieved by police from Niklora Pulwama,” the official said.
Police have registered a case and investigation has been initiated. (PTI)
