Terrorists kill 3 boys in Baramulla

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Terrorists shot dead three boys in the Old Town area of Baramulla district on Monday, police said.

Terrorists shot the three men from close range around 8.30 pm, a police official said, adding that all the three died on the spot.

Senior police officials have rushed to the spot in north Kashmir following the attack.

Director General of Police S P Vaid confirmed that three boys were killed in the firing by terrorists in Old Town of Baramulla.

According to the police, the boys were on their way to Khanpora in Old Town when the terrorists fired nearly 15 rounds at them.

The deceased have been identified as Asif Ahmad Sheikh son of Ali Mohd Sheikh resident of Kakar Hamam, Baramulla; Haseeb Khan son of Ghulam Nabi Khan resident of Jamia Moh, Old Town Baramulla and Asgar Sheikh son of Abdul Hameed Sheikh resident of Kakar Hamam, Baramulla, the police said.

The three were killed on the spot, they said, adding the young boys had no affiliation with any political party.