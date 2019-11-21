Terrorists involved in civilian killings identified: DGP

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The terrorists involved in killings of civilians have been identified and appropriate action will be taken against them. It was stated by the Director General of Police while speaking to media during his visit to south Kashmir’s Kulgam District.

The DGP was on a visit to Kulgam District in south Kashmir to review security scenario of Kulgam and Anantnag Districts. Besides, he also chaired a Darbar of police personnel. Accompanied by IGP Kashmir, S P Pani, the DGP J&K was received by DIG South Kashmir Atul Goel, SP Kulgam Gurinder Pal Singh and other officers of the district. DGP first chaired officers meeting and later on addressed a Darbar of Jawans at District Police Lines Kulgam.

DGP was briefed by SSP Kulgam about the security scenario of the district and measures put in place for maintaining peace and order. The review meeting was also attended by SSP Anantnag, Altaf Khan, CO CRPF 18 Bn Gourav Singh and senior officers of CRPF and ITBP.

DGP, while addressing the meeting, stressed on effective measures to fight terrorism. He said that although graph of terrorist activities has come down in recent past yet for providing peaceful environment to the people of J&K, we still need to continue our fight against terrorism with enhanced vigour to end it for all time adding that final assault should be effective and strategically planned. He said that adequate resources have been provided and the counter insurgency operations need to be increased.

The DGP while addressing the Darbar, commended collective efforts of Jammu and Kashmir Police and other security forces for maintaining law and order in Jammu and Kashmir. He also complimented people for their cooperation in maintaining peace and order. He said that security of the people is our greater concern and every step is being taken to ensure peaceful and trouble free environment for people of J&K who have been victim of terrorism for the last three decades. DGP stressed on strict action against elements inimical to peace and order. DGP further advised police personnel to enhance public interactions.

DGP said that because of professionalism displayed by J&K Police force and CAPF at different fronts, people have shown great trust in the force. A number of youth shunned path of violence, which indicate faith of people in forces, said DGP adding, all officers and Jawans are doing a commendable job in the fight against terrorism and our efforts will continue with enhanced coordination among forces so as to put an end to the terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

DGP thanked the Government for its generous support to J&K Police by enhancing the honourarium of SPOs and ration money/hardship allowances for the personnel. DGP said that more welfare measures will be taken in near future for J&K Police personnel.

DGP further said that in recent past, a number of attempts were made by Pakistan to infiltrate terrorists on border and there was also surge in ceasefire violations to create trouble in Jammu and Kashmir but most of these were foiled by our strong forces on borders.