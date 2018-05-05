Terrorists hurl grenade at police station

STATE TIMES NEWS
Srinagar: Terrorists on Friday lobbed a grenade towards a police station in Pulwama district, a police official said. He said some aerial shots were fired by a sentry after the explosion. There was no loss of life and property. The official said the area has been cordoned off and a manhunt has been launched to nab the attackers.
