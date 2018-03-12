Terrorists hurl grenade at CRPF post

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Suspected terrorists hurled a grenade on a CRPF guard post in Kulgam district on Sunday evening, but there was no damage, police said.

“Apparently militants hurled a grenade on a guard post of 18 Battalion of CRPF (at Damhaal Hanjipora) in Kulgam,” Kashmir Zone Police said on its official Twitter page.

A police party has reached the spot and investigations into the incident have been taken up, police said. “No loss of life or property reported,” the tweet said.