Terrorists hurl grenade at CRPF post

STATE TIMES NEWS
SRINAGAR: Suspected terrorists hurled a grenade on a CRPF guard post in Kulgam district on Sunday evening, but there was no damage, police said.
“Apparently militants hurled a grenade on a guard post of 18 Battalion of CRPF (at Damhaal Hanjipora) in Kulgam,” Kashmir Zone Police said on its official Twitter page.
A police party has reached the spot and investigations into the incident have been taken up, police said. “No loss of life or property reported,” the tweet said.
