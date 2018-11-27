Terrorists hideout busted; arms, ammunition seized

Share Share 0 Share 0

Srinagar: Security forces busted a terrorist hideout and seized a cache of arms and ammunition in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Monday, police said.

Based on specific information, a search operation was launched by police along with the 5 Rashtriya Rifles of the Army in the forest area of Badurkund in the Gutlibagh area of the central Kashmir district, a police official said.

He said the hideout was busted during the operation.

A cache of arms and ammunition and other usable articles were found in the hideout. These include an INSAS rifle, four magazines, 80 live INSAS rounds, 37 AK-47 rounds, a Chinese grenade and a set of utensils and blankets, the official said.

He said the rifle appeared to be one that was snatched from security forces but police were ascertaining the facts.

A case has been registered in this connection, the official said.