Terrorists fired at me: PDP youth Prez

Srinagar: PDP youth President Waheed Para on Tuesday claimed he was attacked by suspected terrorists in Budgam District.

“Some shots were fired at my vehicle when I was on way home from a condolence meeting in Budgam on Monday,” Para said. He said the incident happened at Handjan in central Kashmir district.

Para said bullets hit a window pane of his bullet-proof vehicle. A police official said they have taken cognisance of the matter and are investigating it.