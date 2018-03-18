Terrorists fire at Shopian SSP’s cavalcade

Share Share 0 Share 0

6 arrested for killing cop in Chrar-e-Sharief

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Suspected terrorists on Saturday attacked a senior police officer’s cavalcade in south Kashmir’s Shopian district, but there was no loss of life, police said.

The terrorist fired at the cavalcade of senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Shopian A S Dinkar in Harmain area of the district, a police official said.

He said the firing was retaliated by police personnel, forcing the terrorists to flee. There are no reports of loss of life on either side, the official said, adding further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, six persons have been arrested in connection with the killing of a policeman guarding the revered Chrar-e-Shareef shrine last month, police said on Saturday.

A group of terrorists had fired upon constable Kultar Singh on February 25, leaving him severely injured. The cop later succumbed to his injuries, a police spokesperson said.

He said a case was registered and investigations so far have revealed that one Umar Farooq, along with six other accomplices – Shahid Ahmad, Shahid Khurshid, Imran, Feroz and Mudasir Ahmad Wani and Towheed Rather, hatched a criminal conspiracy to snatch the weapon from the guard deployed at the shrine.

The spokesperson said to give effect to the conspiracy, the group had conducted a reccee of the area and the said sentry post at the shrine earlier and consequently, executed this act.

During investigation, while picking up the vital evidences, police have seized the vehicle used for commissioning of offence by the group of militants. The investigation has also revealed clinching evidences against all the accused regarding their entering into conspiracy and commission of offence, the spokesperson said.

He said all the accused, except Shahid Ahmad, have been arrested.

Investigation has also revealed that Shahid Ahmad has joined the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit and is at large. Further investigation is being conducted expeditiously, the spokesperson said.