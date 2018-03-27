Terrorists fire at convoy; attempt bank robbery

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Terrorists on Monday attacked the army cavalcade of a Commanding Officer of 34 Rashtriya Rifles in Shopian.

The area has, meanwhile, been cordoned off.

Earlier this month, four people, including a terrorist, were killed in Shopian District after a mobile vehicle check post was attacked.

According to reports, a joint Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) near Pohan was attacked when the security forces signalled a car to stop in Shopian, but it did not.

The army men were fired upon and they retaliated, in which a terrorist was killed, a senior army official had said.

“Exchange of fire took place at Kachdoora in Shopian District after which the area has been placed under cordon,” a police official said.

Meanwhile, the alert security personnel foiled a bank robbery bid.

“The terrorists appeared at the Bugam Branch of Jammu and Kashmir Bank in Kulgam and tried to loot the money. The alert security personnel present there, however, foiled their attempt,” the police spokesman said. He said the robbers fled from the spot due to the alertness of the security personnel. “A manhunt has been launched to nab the perpetrators,” the spokesman added.