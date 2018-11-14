Terrorists behind Kishtwar killings will be neutralised soon: Ram Madhav

Share Share 0 Share 0

Meets Councillors in Jammu

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav on Tuesday said terrorists behind the killings of a senior party leader and his brother in Kishtwar district would be neutralised soon.

BJP State Secretary Anil Parihar and his brother Ajeet Parihar were shot dead on November 1 by suspected terrorists in a dark, narrow lane leading to their house. The brothers were fired upon from close range.

“Right now, our main challenge is to track down the terrorists (behind the killings) and neutralise them. That will be done very soon,” Madhav told reporters in Kishtwar, 230 kilometres from here.

“That (neutralising terrorists) is the important thing here. Of course, we will not allow these kinds of activities to create instability and violence in Kishtwar or Doda, the peaceful areas of Jammu region. That is our priority and we are focusing on that,” he added.

Madhav, accompanied by Union ministers J P Nadda and Jitendra Singh and State BJP President Ravinder Raina, visited Kishtwar to pay homage to Parihar and his brother.

Addressing a gathering organised to offer peace prayers in the memory of Anil and Ajit Parihar, BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav and Union Minister JP Nadda made it clear that the nationalist forces are committed to take this fight to its logical end and under no circumstances the guilty behind the terror attack will go unpunished.

In his brief homage Ram Madhav also pointed fingers towards complacent behaviour of local authorities which lead to the attack on Parihar brothers.

Madhav said, “We are determined to punish the real culprits and all others who have extended logistics support to those behind the attack too will not be spared.

Referring to some of the Kashmir based politicians, who have soft corner towards terrorists active in the region, Madhav said when politicians adopt muted silence against terrorists they get emboldened and then it becomes difficult to tackle them on ground zero.

Union Minister JP Nadda said, “Nationalist forces active in the region have been standing tall for a long time. We need to further strengthen their hands to take this fight to its logical conclusion”.

He said the concerns raised by local residents during their recent meeting with the Union Home and Defence Minister need to be addressed, adding the people will witness some visible changes in the area in the coming days.

MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh, state BJP Chief Ravinder Raina, BJP MLA Sunil Sharma, President J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu BS Slathia, DC Kishtwar Angrez Singh Rana and SSP Rajinder Gupta were also present on the occasion.

On November 5, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik had said those involved in the killings had been identified and will be brought to book soon.

“It has been proved that it was an incident of terrorism,” he had said, adding that it “was an act of frustration on the part of terrorists and Pakistan”.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the killings.

The SIT has been directed it to expedite the investigation and submit its report as early as possible. It has detained some persons in connection with the killings.

Later in the day, Madhav assured the newly elected party councillors from Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) of “free-flow” of central funds for development works and asked them to have zero tolerance for corruption. The BJP leader met the councillors at the party headquarters and said despite boycott of urban local bodies elections by some parties, the BJP’s efforts have yielded result and the elections have opened the gateway for central funds to the State for development projects.

The free flow of funds will start an era of unprecedented development in the State, Madhav said.

He advised the councillors to work with dedication and asked them to have zero tolerance for corruption. This is an opportunity… your efforts must yield result on the ground with unparallel development in Jammu, he said.

Madhav asked the councillors to study the BJP-governed corporations and committees where the party has tasted consecutive victories.