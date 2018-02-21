Terrorists attack near Awantipora Air Force Station foiled

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

BSF jawan killed in Pak sniper fire

n state times news

Srinagar: A group of terrorists on Tuesday lobbed a grenade and opened fire at a water pump house of Indian Air Force (IAF) station in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir but there was no damage caused in the attack, an official said.

The firing was effectively retaliated by the alert sentries, forcing the terrorists to flee, he added.

“Two to three terrorists lobbed a grenade and opened firing on the water pump house located outside the Air Force Station at Malangpora in Awantipora area of Pulwama district,” a defence spokesman said here.

There was no loss of life in the incident, the spokesman said adding security forces have cordoned off the area to track down the terrorists.

Meanwhile, a BSF jawan was killed after he was shot by a Pakistani sniper from across the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Tangdhar, officials said.

Constable S K Murmu (28) succumbed to the “critical” injury of the gunshot wound he suffered in the ceasefire violation incident, they said. He died at the Army hospital in Srinagar at around 8:30 PM.

The officials said that Murmu was deployed at a forward defended location (FDL) along the LoC in Karnah sector of the Tangdhar area, when a sniper shot hit him in the stomach at around 4:30 PM.

“He was initially evacuated on foot from the forward area and then taken to Srinagar in an Army helicopter. However, Murmu succumbed to the fatal sniper shot. He was shot at by the Pakistani forces,” a senior officer said. The jawan, who joined the Border Security Force (BSF) in 2013, hails from the Jamui district in Bihar.