Terrorists attack army patrol; rob Rs 5 lakh from bank

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Terrorists attacked on Wednesday an army patrol in Shopian District while in another terror related incident ultras robbed a bank in Kulgam, police said.

No casualties were reported.

A patrol party of Army’s 34 Rashtriya Rifles unit at Check-e-Cholan was fired upon by some unidentified militants, a police official said.

The area has been cordoned off, he said, adding that further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, a group of unidentified terrorists robbed Rs 5.78 lakh from a bank in Kulgam District, police said.

About six to eight unknown terrorists barged into State Bank of India (SBI) Qaimoh Branch in the afternoon, a police official said.

He said the militants looted Rs 5.78 lakh in cash from the bank and fled the scene.

The police have launched a manhunt for the accused and are trying to trace the bank notes, the official added.

The authorities, in the meantime, handed over the body of a slain terrorist to his family here, 32 days after he was killed in an encounter with security forces in Kupwara District.

The body of Mudasir Ahmad, a resident of Barzulla area of Srinagar – the summer capital of the State was handed over to his family today for last rites after exhumation, a police official said.

He said the body was exhumed after DNA samples of the slain militant matched with those of the family members.

The body reached here for last rites, the official said, adding heavy security arrangements were in place for maintaining law and order.

Ahmad was killed in an encounter with security forces in Kachama area of the north Kashmir district on June 29.

The family had held several protests demanding that Ahmad’s body be handed over to them for last rites.