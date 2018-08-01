Terrorists attack Army patrol in Shopian

Share Share 0 Share 0

Srinagar: Terrorists attacked today an Army patrol in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

No casualties were reported.

A patrol party of Army’s 34 Rashtriya Rifles unit at Check-e-Cholan was fired upon by some unidentified terrorists, a police official said.

The area has been cordoned off, he said, adding that further details are awaited. (PTI)