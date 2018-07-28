Terrorists abduct policeman in J-K’s Pulwama

Srinagar: Terrorists have abducted a policeman from his home in Tral area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir, police said today.
Special police officer (SPO) Mudasir Ahmad Lone was abducted by the terrorists from his home at Chainattar village last night, a police official said.
Security forces have launched an operation to rescue the abducted policeman, he said. (PTI)
