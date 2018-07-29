Terrorists abduct cop; 4 CRPF jawans injured in grenade attack

Share Share 0 Share 0

State Times News

SRINAGAR: Terrorists have abducted a policeman from his home in Tral area of Pulwama district, police said on Saturday.

Special Police Officer (SPO) Mudasir Ahmad Lone was abducted by the terrorists from his home at Chainattar village last night, a police official said.

Security forces have launched an operation to rescue the abducted policeman, he said.

According to reports, the family of the SPO has made a passionate appeal to the terrorists to let their son free, as he was going to resign from his job soon.

“My son had come home as he was going to resign from his job and would have announced the same on Friday in the mosque,” Hareefa Begum, Lone’s mother can be seen making the appeal in a video. The video shows her three terrified daughters and other relatives as well while the sobbing mother is begging for release of her son. She is heard pleading that Lone was her only son among four children.

The video has gone viral on social media. The terrorists, who are suspected to have abducted the cop have also released a picture of the SPO.

The sources said that police has launched a massive manhunt to trace and free the abducted cop and lay hands on his abductors. The abduction comes less than a week after terrorists killed police constable, Mohammad Salim Shah after abducting him from his house in south Kashmir.

Avenging the killing of the cop, the police and security forces killed three terrorists responsible for the kidnapping and killing of the constable. The abduction and killing of police personnel have caused scare among the families of those working in the belt force. The police personnel are worried about the welfare of the abducted cop, as the earlier abductees were killed. Early this month, Javeed Ahmad Dar, Constable, was abducted from his Vehil home in Shopian district and later killed by his abductors. His body had been found in the close vicinity.

Last month, Aurangzeb, an army soldier was abducted from a private vehicle when he was going home for Eid holiday in Shopian. Later, his body was recovered from a village. Auranzeb’s killing had stirred nation-wide anger with Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Army Chief General Bipin Rawat visiting the devastated family to express solidarity.

Meanwhile, four CRPF personnel were injured in a grenade attack by terrorists at Awantipora in Pulwama district this afternoon, police said.

The terrorists lobbed the grenade at the deployment of CRPF personnel at Jawbara in the Awantipora area on Srinagar-Jammu national highway, a police official said.

He said four CRPF jawans were injured in the attack.

The area has been cordoned off and a search operation launched to track down the terrorists when the reports last trickled in.