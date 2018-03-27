Terrorist to be treated like terrorist: Jitendra

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

NEW DELHI: Union Minister, Dr Jitendra Singh said that majority of youth in Kashmir are part of the mainstream development journey of India, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and they do not wish to be deprived of the enormous opportunities being availed by their counterparts and peers across the country. At the same time, he said, a keen endeavour is continuously going on to bring back into mainstream, a few of the youth who have gone stray. But, he hastened to add, there can be no leniency or premium on terrorism and a terrorist is to be treated like terrorist. Singh, while speaking to media persons and news agencies on the sidelines of an official press briefing, was responding to queries about the new Hurriyat Chief Ashraf Sehrai’s refusal to dissuade his son from joining the Hizbul ranks.

Lauding the role of security forces in Kashmir, Dr Jitendra Singh said, even while following hot pursuit against terrorists and Pak sponsored terrorism, the security personnel were constantly striving to motivate the local youth not to fall prey to false propaganda or allurement to join the terrorist ranks.

The majority of Kashmir youth today, Dr Jitendra Singh observed, have already become an essential part of New India’s growth story. He said, this is evident from the fact that for the last few years, invariably every year, there is a topper in Civil Services/IAS exam from most terror affected districts of Kashmir Valley. For example, in 2016 it was 2nd topper from Anantnag and in the latest exam of 2017 it was the 10th topper, he added. Similarly, he said, nearly 20 young boys and girls from Kashmir Valley cleared the prestigious IIT/JEE exams last year. Dr Jitendra Singh also hailed the Modi Government’s decision to raise two battalions of security forces exclusively for the recruitment of youth living in the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir. He also referred to liberal assistance being provided to the State Government under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hoped that the State Government will make best use of the Centre’s liberal support for generating avenues of livelihood for the youth.