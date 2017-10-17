Terrorist overpowered, roughed up and shot dead after attacking PDP ex-Sarpanch

ULTIMATELY, PEOPLE FIGHT BACK TERROR

Ahmed Ali Fayyaz

SRINAGAR: In one of the rarest but audacious retaliations to armed terrorists in Kashmir’s 28-year-old history of gun culture, family members and residents of a village in Shopian on Monday killed a local Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist after he and his associates fired on a PDP Halqa President and former Sarpanch. Residents told STATE TIMES over telephone that three gunmen appeared at the residence of ex-Sarpanch Mohammad Ramzan Sheikh at Huomhuna hamlet near Imam Sahab in Shopian district of South Kashmir at around 8.00 PM and they opened fire. Sheikh was critically injured. However, his family members and neighbours gathered quickly and they attempted to capture them all.

Even as two of the terrorists managed to escape, residents overpowered the third terrorist, manhandled him and shot him dead with his own weapon. He was later identified as Shaukat Ahmad Kumhar of Trenz, Shopian.

In chaos and confusion, Sheikh was rushed to Public Health Centre Zainapora where doctors declared him as brought dead.

Director General of Police, Dr Shesh Pal Vaid, tweeted that three militants attacked the ex-Sarpanch and one of them died in the scuffle. However, till late on Monday night, a detailed Police version was not available.

IGP Kashmir, Munir Khan, told STATE TIMES that there was a scuffle and a lot of chaos and confusion in which Mohammad Ramzan Sheikh and the Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Shukat Kumhar of Trenz died of gunshots. He said that Police would issue a detailed statement after ascertaining the facts. He said that Police had not recovered any weapon till late from the spot but search was on for the gun that killed the terrorist. However, some Police officers began spreading different theories, apparently to provide shield to the residents and the family who reportedly killed an active terrorist. Officials said that Shaukat Kumhar had joined Hizbul Mujahideen on October 25, 2016, and he had been underground for the last one year.

It is only third time in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 28 years of armed insurgency that a family or its neighbours have retaliated and killed an assailant terrorist. In early 2000s, a Bakarwal family in the foothills of Pir Panjal mountain range in Kulgam area had hacked to death one militant who had barged into its hutment and began attacking the inmates.

On September 27, a Pahari girl, Rukhsana Kausar, and her brother, Aijaz, had hacked to death Lashkar-e-Tayyiba militant Abu Usama when he, alongwith two associates had barged into their house at Upper Kalsi in Rajouri district. As the three gunmen began beating up family members, Rukhsana struck an axe on Abu Usama and hacked him to death. Her brother seized the AK-47 rifle and fired towards two more militants who fled to safety. Rukhsana was subsequently picked up for a host of the State and national bravery awards.

END