Terrorist, OGW arrested

Share Share 0 Share 0

Srinagar: A terrorist and an over-ground worker (OGW) have been arrested from Pulwama and Baramulla districts, police said on Wednesday.

A joint party of security forces apprehended the terrorist on Tuesday, identified as Abdul Majid Shah, from Awantipora area of Pulwama district of south Kashmir, a police official said. He is a resident of the Iqbal Colony Pattan area of Baramulla, the official said. The terrorist was travelling in a car bearing Delhi registration number and was on his way to meet his other accomplices active in the area, he said. Some arms and ammunition and other incriminating material was seized from him, the official said.

During questioning, Shah said that he was in touch with other terrorists of the area “who are planning future terror strikes”, he said.

The official said a case under Section 7/25 of the Arms Act has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, an OGW of al-Qaeda-linked Ansar Gazwat-ul-Hind (AGH) was apprehended in Baramulla district, the official said.

He said based on a specific information that the OGW of AGH was on his way to Uri “to undertake some terrorist action, multiple Naka points/motor vehicle checking points (MVCPs) were established by police and security forces in the area.

The OGW, identified as Irfan Ahmad Ganaie, a resident Hajam Mohalla, Rathsuna of Tral area – was apprehended in Sheeri area on the Baramulla-Uri road, the official said.

He said Ganaie was carrying a live hand grenade and his mobile phone was also seized.

“Preliminary investigation into the matter has revealed his affiliation with terrorist outfit Gazwat-ul-Hind, and in conspiracy with other terrorists of the outfit, he was planning to carry out terrorist actions in the Uri area,” the official said.

He said a case under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has been registered and further investigation into the matter is underway.