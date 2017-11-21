Terrorist killed in Pulwama encounter

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in forest area of Tral in Pulwama district on Monday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Gujarbasti forest area of Tral based on information about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

During the search operation, gunshots were heard, prompting the security forces to intensify the combing operation, he said.

A gunbattle broke out as the security forces closed in on the position of the militants, the official said.

One terrorist has been killed so far, the official said, adding that the identity of the terrorist was yet to be ascertained.